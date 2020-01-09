Laredo, Texas– A tip from a concerned citizen ends in the rescue of undocumented immigrants

The Webb county sheriff’s office said the immigrants were being held at a residence west of Laredo. The victims stated they paid four thousand dollars but that the suspects demanded more money.

“A lot of times we see that this is not the first time we do something like that we see it where they get four thousand or a certain amount of money and then they want more ………..”

This case remains under investigation. The Webb county sheriff’s office reminds the community to always report suspicious activity to your local authorities.