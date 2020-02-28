A Hidalgo County sheriff deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

On saturday, Bernardo Mata Garcia was allegedly assaulting a family member. Mata was arrested earlier today for assault, family violence, impeding breath(impeding breath), a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.

In a statement hidalgo county sheriff, Eddie Guerra says the department will continue to investigate any and all allegations of employee misconduct and will take necessary action to maintain transparency.