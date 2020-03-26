“Shelter in place” orders are happening for the majority of our surrounding counties… Including Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, and Willacy – tonight at 11:00 pm Willacy county will start their shelter in place followed by hidalgo county at 11:59.

Meaning you can only leave your house for essentials like going to get food at a drive-thru or supermarket or if you have an appointment with the doctor or medical emergency.

Webb county does not have a shelter in place order but they are asking their residents to do the same. A citation will be handed out to those who do not follow orders.