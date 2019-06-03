The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a 46-year-old.

Javier Saracho De La Rosa is wanted on charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact. The incident was reported back in December 2017 when officers arrived at the home of the victim’s mother.

“Where ex-girlfriend of Mr. Javier Sarocha De La Rosa stated that her daughter,13-year-old, was sexually assaulted by Javier Saracho De La Rosa.”

De La Rosa is facing charges of Sexual Assault of a minor. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, has brown eyes and hair. His last known address is the street of Carlos Riojas in Nuevo Laredo.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 523-4408. All calls will remain anonymous.