Hidalgo County, Texas — The sheriff’s office needs your help to locate a suspect wanted for aggravated sexual assault.

49-year-old Marco Antonio Nieto stands about five feet seven inches tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and his last known address was in Edinburg.

If you know of Nieto’s whereabouts, you can call anonymously to the Hidalgo county Crimestoppers at 956 668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

