The Laredo Police Department is expanding its team.



A badge pinning ceremony took place this morning to welcome seven new officers. Making it to this special day required a lot of work; the cadets had to undergo 28 weeks of training, plus three more months out in the field.



“Go out to the field and work with field-training officers to continue learning the different aspects of policing. They will be added to the ranks and filling positions as needed throughout Laredo.”



The police department now has 509 police officers and continues to grow to better serve the community.

