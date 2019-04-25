Laredo — After two months in custody , t he former border patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, the labeled serial killer, is back in court.

During this hearing, Ortiz’s attorney said he would be filing a few motions which include requesting a bond reduction.

Ortiz remains at the Webb County Jail with a bond set at 2.5 million dollars. Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz says he will work hard to keep Ortiz behind bars.

“I advised the court that we are not in agreement with any bond reduction and although this case may go through late 2020 or early 2021, it is our position that Mr. Ortiz is a danger to the community, a risk of flight and he should be held in custody while this case is pending.” District Attorney Isidro Alaniz



The next hearing is set for October 3rd. Alaniz says he will be prepared to contest the motion to reduce bond or move forward to request that no bond is set. A trial date has not been scheduled. However, the District Attorney says it will begin once the trial of former border patrol agent, Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles, ends.

Ortiz is accused of killing four people in September 2018. His arrest was made possible after a woman escaped and was able to alert authorities. Officials say he may have used his service weapon to commit the murders.

“We still don’t have the reports, the scientific reports still have not come in. According to ballistics evidence gathered at the crime, service suggests it was the weapon. However, I can’t say that right until we receive the reports.”

While this case is ongoing, Alaniz says he will be seeking the death penalty.

“The death penalty is reserved for the worst of the worst crimes, the most horrific crimes at all and in my opinion this is one of them this is the direction we are going in and at the end, a jury will decide.” District Attorney Isidro Alaniz

Ortiz is facing multiple charges, which include capital murder. We will keep you updated on this case as it develops.