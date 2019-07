Laredo, Texas– The search continues for the 27-year-old woman that disappeared July 7.

Priscilla Villarreal, also known as “La Gordiloca,” is hosting a search party for Myriam Camarillo who was last seen at the 1300 block of Iturbide street. According to Villarreal, Camarillo’s mother says she last pinpointed her daughter’s location by San Francisco and Market Street.

If you are interested in participating in the search, you may show up at that intersection at 10 am.