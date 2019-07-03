Laredo, Texas– Officials continue their search for a new city manager.

Council members and the firm hired to find a person for the job, are looking into an incentive package to attract more candidates to apply for the position.

“We want to have a fair compensation package for the person, given the size of the city and the needs that we have. Once the firm provides that to the committee, they will evaluate that.”

City officials say they will review the incentive package to make sure it’s an adequate offer.