Police say the man seen with a missing woman has been identified.

Investigators say the man is cooperating with authorities, adding he voluntarily went to the station. Police can’t reveal more information as this case remains under investigation.

27-year-old Myriam Camarillo was last seen at the 1300 block of Iturbide street July 7. She was wearing a black top, black skirt, white checkered shoes and was carrying a red purse.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or Laredo Police at 795-2800. All calls will remain anonymous.