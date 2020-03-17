School Districts Extend Spring Break Due to COVID-19

Several school districts have extended their spring breaks due to COVID-19.

Brownsville, La Feria, Idea, Vanguard academy, PSJA ISD and Laredo school districts will be back on March 30.

Hidalgo, La Joya, Weslaco, McAllen, Edinburg, Mercedes, and Rio Grande City school districts will be out until April 3 and students will return April 6 for now.

Roma independent school district will be out until April 14. Mission and Sharyland ISDs have suspended classes indefinitely for now.

For the full list and up to date information, you can visit foxnewssouthtexas.com under coronavirus updates.



