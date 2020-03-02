Hidalgo County– La Joya police department as well as other law enforcement and responding to a school bus that caught on fire this happened in Moore field and Mile 6 in the city of Alton.

This is the second time a school bus from la Joya ISD catches fire. The bus drivers were quick to follow safety protocols.

“We understand that this is the second time that has happened to us so we’re going to reach out to somebody has to make sure that doesn’t happen to us. The safety of our kids is of the utmost importance. “

According to the school district’s chief of police, no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

