Sharyland, Texas– A school board meeting was held earlier to address an alleged hazing incident.

Parents of students and other members of the community were able to voice their concerns … Throughout the meeting, residents addressed past alleged incidents that have happened on campus. A parent at this meeting said her daughter was assaulted last year — the suspect has been arrested and is awaiting his trial. This, however, was not addressed in the meeting nor is it related to the November 2019 hazing incident…

Here in the school, they tell us that they can’t refuse education to anyone even if they are a criminal.

I’m scared, I’m scared because when everything was over, a lot of people became against me, and would say the bruises and everything I had I caused it myself.

The superintendent released a statement last week stating “The safety and security of all students is their priority “. Authorities and school officials continue investigating this matter, we will keep you updated as more details become available…