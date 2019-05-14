Two Santa Rosa ISD teachers and coaches are arrested.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office along with Homeland Security Investigation’s Child Exploitation Task Force detained 35-year-old Josue Arnoldo Cepeda and 24-year-old Isaac Ruben Flores.

In May of last year, allegations of improper relationships with students were reported to school officials, however, law enforcement was not notified. In February of this year, tips with the same allegations prompted an investigation.

Cepeda was charged with one count of improper relationship and six counts of Sexual Assault. Flores received one count of an improper relationship, two counts of Sexual Assault and four counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Both remain behind bars with bonds set at 525-thousand and 75-thousand per count. If found guilty, they each face two to 20 years in prison.