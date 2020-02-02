Hidalgo County– The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal accident that left a woman dead and another injured on Saturday near San Juan.

According to a statement, the crash occurred on Minnesota highway between Veterans Road and Raul Longoria Rd.11:37 p.m.

The cars involved were a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2014 Ford traveling in the same direction down Minnesota Road. The driver of the Tahoe lost control and impacted with the Ford from behind. Authorities transported the Driver and Passenger of the Ford to a local hospital.

San Juan resident Marlena Cantú, 34, was seriously injured and was pronounced dead in hospital. The passenger suffered minor injuries.

According to the DPS statement, the Chevrolet driver, Miguel López, 34, a resident of Alamo, was transported to DHR with minor injuries. After being discharged, he was taken to the Hidalgo County Jail.

Records show Miguel Lopez (34) of Alamo was charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and two charges of failing to stop and render aid.

DPS officers are still investigating this accident. The Texas Department of Public Safety took the opportunity to remind all motorists of the consequences of driving intoxicated.

A gofundme account was created for Marlena Cantu’s family. If you want to help, you can do so through the following link