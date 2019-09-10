A Roma man was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual abuse of an 11-year-old.

The Hidalgo County major crimes unit identified the suspect as 36-year-old Abiel Martinez-Avalos.

Authorities say the victim described meeting a man on the social media app Snapchat where the suspect claimed to be a 17-year-old boy.

The victim was threatened by the unknown person if she refused to meet with him. On September 1, the minor walked out of her home and met the man.

He drove to a nearby parking lot where he sexually assaulted her. Martinez-Avalos was arrested on September 7, he was arraigned and given a one million dollar bond.