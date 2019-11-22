Edinburg, Texas — Four men were arraigned for assaulting a person in alamo.

19-year-old Jose Santiago Jaramillo, 18-year-old Juan Jaramillo, 18-year-old Antonio Jaramillo, and 21-year-old Nicolas Olvera were formally charged this afternoon.

The assault happened at the economy food and deli store at 701 north alamo road. The suspects demanded that the victim buy alcohol for them – the four men allegedly assaulted the victim when he refused to make the purchase.

All four were charged with robbery and organized crime – their bond set at 50 and 70 thousand for each charge.