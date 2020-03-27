Rio Grande City C-ISD superintendent Vilma Garza informed students and families that due to fears of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their campuses will be closed for the remainder of the school year.

As of 9 pm tonight, Starr county has reported a total of three people tested positive for coronavirus.

Rio Grande City C-ISD decided the 2019-2020 school year is now officially canceled for in-classroom learning as a precautionary measure. However, Garza says teachers will still be available for students remotely and will provide distance learning through digital devices.

If students have questions about their classes, graduation requirements or credits they are encouraged to call

956-716- 6803.