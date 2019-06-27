Brownsville, Texas– Police are offering a 15-hundred dollar reward for help in identifying a suspect.

The person was captured on surveillance video and is wanted in connection to a robbery at the 1900 block of Palm Street on June 19.

If you recognize this person or his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. You may earn a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.