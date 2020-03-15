LAREDO, Texas— The results from two patients recently tested for COVID-19 at Doctors Hospital of Laredo have returned negative.

“We want to let the public know that both samples tested by Doctors Hospital are negative,” said Public Health Director Hector Gonzalez, MD, MPH. “We want to thank Doctors Hospital of Laredo and the medical community in working closely with the health department and city officials to assure we continue to provide the best prevention actions for our community.”

The Laredo Medical Center also tested an additional patient through a private lab. The Health Department did not initially believe the patient would have a positive confirmation, and on Saturday the results came back negative.

We are currently still in influenza season and the City of Laredo Health Department still monitors and investigates for the flu and other respiratory infections including potential COVID-19. As of today, Laredo has no cases.

The City reminds the public that this is no cause for panic and that persons need to continue taking respiratory precautions and enhanced hygiene measures.

If you have cold and flu like symptoms please do not go to your doctor or hospital stay home and call your doctor.

You may also call the City of Laredo Health Department COVID-19 hotline that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week – (956) 795-4954.