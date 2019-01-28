Restaurant Raided As Part Of Ongoing Investigation

The Mission Police Department continues investigating the accusations against the owner of the popular Taco Ole restaurant.

Just less than a week ago, the owner of taco ole in Edinburg was arrested. Today the Mission Police Department confirmed they are still investigating the restaurant location on Conway where several workers report having been abused.

On Sunday morning, our audience shared these photographs with Fox News reporting police activity occurring on the Conway location. Police officers were observed taking out boxes. Mission authorities confirmed it is part of the ongoing investigation regarding Elias Bazan the third, who owns the location in Edinburg but also supervises in Mission.

Bazan the third was arrested last Tuesday with charges after allegedly sexually assaulting several employees who claim to have worked with him.

Bazan’s lawyer Ricardo Salinas responded to his client’s accusations through a letter saying, “I am not asking you to presume that he is innocent. I am telling you that the man is innocent.”

Police complaints, however, show, the alleged victims were undocumented immigrants and they claim Bazan used that to keep them quiet.