Report Indicates Laredo Had Almost A 50 Percent Decrease In Violent Crimes Since 2006

A recent report by securitychoice.com indicates Laredo is the third most improved in terms of decreasing its crime rate.

The study showed the city had almost a 50 percent decrease in violent crimes from 2006 to 2016.

According to the report, there were 6,164 violent crimes reported in 2006, decreasing 45.43 percent 10 years later.

“To us, this tells us that we are doing things right and that we are adapting to social changes and the needs of the community from Laredo, so this study indicates that we are doing things right.”

Deputy chief Rodriguez says they expect another reduction in crime this year. Community members say they agree with the report.

“I think Laredo is a safe place. I see a police patrolling the area and the community seems alert of their surroundings.”

Laredo police thank the community for their help in reporting crime and encourage them to continue by reporting it at 795-2800 or to Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.