PSJA ISD– The teacher assistant was identified as Hermelinda Gonzalez — she’s been charged with injury to a child and was given a 10,000 bond…The 4-year-old’s mother says this isn’t enough.

“10,000 dollars I believe its to low I mean I’ve seen charges with the same amount of bond I don’t think it was good enough for what she did”

Argelia Iniguez’s daughter was attending her second year of Headstart at Raul Longoria Elementary. On Tuesday, January 21st, a security guard witnessed the teacher’s assistant banging the 4-year-old against the restroom wall. The incident was reported to school officials. Iniguez was notified and asked to speak to authorities.

“The investigator told me they had enough evidence to arrest her as of the doctor medical records what she said over there what the security, I mean they had enough proof”

Gonzalez was removed from the campus while authorities investigated the case…On Monday, Pharr police arrested and charged Gonzalez.

“And I’m pretty sure that now that she has been charged with it they are going to take away her license I hope they take it away because she shouldn’t be teaching like that”

The four-year-old is no longer a student at Longoria elementary…We reached out to Pharr-San Juan-Alamo School District administrators in regards to Gonzalez’ employment status —

in a statement, they said the

“Teacher in question has been removed from her location immediately following the initial report pending the results of the investigation”

Iniguez hired an attorney to represent her in court — she’s hoping the judge will give Gonzalez a tougher sentence for assaulting her 4-year-old daughter.