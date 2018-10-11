Project Pink: Importance Of Receiving A Mammogram Once A Year

Health officials say women over the age of 40 should get a mammogram screening once a year.

During the month of October, many breast cancer organizations join forces to raise funds for research, diagnosis, treatment and cure.

Lena Torres, lead mammographer at Harlingen Medical Center tells Fox News it is very important for women to get their annual screening. Detecting the cancer early on could potentially save a life.

“Do yourself breast examinations, go to your family physician and have a clinical correlation which is when a doctor exams your breast at least if you’re 40 and above. Examinations once a year under the age of 20 and above at least every three years.”

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime and one in 38 women have the possibility of dying from breast cancer. In 2018, it is estimated that 266,120 women will be diagnosed with the disease

Torres says there are different types of diagnostic screenings offered, including some that reduce radiation up to 30 percent.

“We currently have our new machine which is mammoth inspiration we do offer 2D along with the 3D screening. For 3D screening, we go ahead and we actually need a doctor’s referral.”

The lead mammographer adds it takes two to three days to receive the results, after that, the next step is up to the physician.

“What they would need to do is go ahead and refer either of recommended biopsies. They would go ahead and go out for a biopsy or they could easily refer them depending on what the finding is and refer them to a general surgeon.”

In the United States, there are currently more than 3.1 million breast cancer survivors. These numbers are believed to be a result of early detection.