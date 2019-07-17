Federal funding will become available for those affected by severe storms and flooding from June’s heavy rainfall.

President Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the state of Texas – making federal funding for individual assistance available for Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy county residents. That includes temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from their losses.

For more information, you can visit disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.