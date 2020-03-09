Law Enforcement Taking Precautions to Curve Alcohol-related Deaths During Spring Break

South Texas– Spring break is right around the corner and many law enforcement agencies are already implementing more surveillance to prevent alcohol-related accidents

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there has been a decrease in alcohol-related deaths from 2018 to 2019 during this time of year…TxDOT says it’s still important to take extra precautions

“We want people to be aware of whatever it is that you make what decisions you make in your youth it can affect you for the rest of your life.”

Saenz states that during spring break 2019, there were more than 40 alcohol-related accidents throughout South Texas. He also mentioned the price of getting arrested for driving under the influence.

“You can end up with 17 thousand dollars in court fines etc, jail time lose your driver’s license it can affect your professional future.”

The Mission police department will also be increasing the number of officers patrolling the streets in efforts to reduce accidents…They ask the public to report any person they witness driving recklessly

“Of course if you see someone intoxicated our cue is to make sure that the community is safe and that individual is also safe.”

Mission police also count with a group of officers who gather with the purpose of educating teenagers and adults about the dangers of driving under the influence

Both departments want the public to remember that it is a crime for anyone under the age of 21 to consume alcohol and that its also against the law to provide alcohol to minors.



