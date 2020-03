Brownsville, Texas– Police are on the lookout for a suspect accused of indecent assault

60-year-old Amador Cuadros Amaya is wanted by authorities for an incident that happened on February 14.

The Brownsville police department asks the public to report Cuadros or any information they may have on the suspect to the crime stoppers hotline at 956 546 8477.

Your call will remain confidential.