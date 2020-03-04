Laredo, Texas– Police need your help locating a driver about to appear in the following video now it has gone viral on Facebook.

It shows a child hanging from a suburban while it’s driving away from appears to be a parking lot. Laredo police say that several people messaged them about the video but nobody called it in. I did confirm this incident took place at a grocery store on Guadalupe Street but that is all the details that they have. The Children’s advocacy center considers this a child neglect.

“…Another thing that we have to worry about is that somebody could have been driving behind them… and if that child falls and another car runs over the child…” Severita Sanchez – Children’s Advocacy Center

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call the Laredo police department at 795 2800 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

Remember your call will remain anonymous

