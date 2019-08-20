Laredo police have released the names of the victims involved in the three-vehicle rollover over the weekend.

49-year-old David Ramirez – Ramirez and 44-year-old Veronica Rivera-Martinez were both passengers from a Chevy vehicle.

Police say they were both Mexican citizens. The driver of the KIA vehicle was identified as 17-year-old Juan Carlos Luco.

Preliminary information indicates Luco was changing lanes when he struck a vehicle causing the collision.

Laredo police continue to investigate the crash and will present the evidence to the district attorneys office to determine if Luco will face any charges.