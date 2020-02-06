Laredo, Texas– Police officer prevents a robbery at a convenience store after noticing a suspicious individual.

The incident was reported at the 1200 block of Saunders Street. The officer noticed a suspicious man accosting a convenience store. The officer approached the suspect…who was wearing a white t-shirt on his head and long socks on his arms. Police say the suspect identified as 17-year-old Michael David Coss had a taser. Coss also had an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery.

He was taken to the Webb county jail for these charges.

