Brownsville detectives are looking for a woman accused of forgery.



According to police, the woman cashed several fraudulent checks at different businesses using a stolen Texas driver license.

If you have any information on this incident call Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. You could receive a cash reward.