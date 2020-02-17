Laredo, Texas– Police are investigating a fatal accident which may have been caused by reckless driving.

The incident was reported at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Saunders and Bartlett involving a motorcyclist and a car.

The motorcyclist was driving west on saunders and crashed into a sedan driving south on bartlett. according to witnesses, the driver of the motorcycle ran a red light.

“some people even approached the officers investigating the accident indicated to them that the motorcycle accident leading up to the collision was driving at a high rate of speed and had taken other red lights right before the accident”

Police say the motorcyclist was ejected off the bike and was not wearing a helmet. he was identified as 28-year-old Juan Manuel Guerra who died at the hospital from his injuries. Laredo police say the driver of the vehicle is a 19-year-old female who is cooperating with the investigation

“who had no signs of intoxication and even submitted a blood draw to eliminate any doubts that she had anything in her system”

Police say as per procedure, they are pending an autopsy report where a toxicology report will be made. this case remains under investigation.

