Brownsville, Texas– Police are investigating a vandalism at a local church.

The incident was reported at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church. According to parishioners, they came across this on Sunday and are very disturbed by this hateful act.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact authorities anonymously at 956-546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.