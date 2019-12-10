Laredo, Texas — Authorities responded to a fatal accident on Zapata highway where one person was pronounced dead.

A 55-year-old man died in his accident. Police say he worked at an ice cream business and was turning in his equipment at the time of the incident.

“A Ford SUV, according to the preliminary report, had collided into the back of a pickup truck, and then lost control and then went into a median.” Investigator Joe Baeza

The report indicates the 55-year-old was struck by the vehicle and was dragged. The vehicle stopped when it struck a building.

“At that time, the crews arriving on scene found an individual under the vehicle and under the ruble from the wall. He was deceased at the scene.” Arnoldo Puente – Laredo Fire Dept.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Pablo Antonio Lopez, who was taken to the hospital. Police say Lopez did not cooperate with authorities. Police also say Lopez had signs of intoxication.

A warrant was approved for a blood sample that was taken to a lab in Austin. For now, Lopez is facing DWI charges.

“This is the worst-case scenario. An innocent person killed at the hands of a person who was intoxicated. If the results come back, he will more than likely have an elevated charge of intoxication manslaughter.” Investigator Joe Baeza

The Laredo Police will continue to investigate this incident.