Hidalgo County, Texas — Authorities are led on a chase by a vehicle evading a traffic stop resulting in an accident.

The incident happened on US 281 just north of FM 490. When a Hidalgo county officer attempted to pull over the driver of a 2004 Ford Explorer.

With four other passengers aboard, the suspect vehicle took off. The driver fled north on Highway 281 and made the turn around where they lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road and hit a tree.

One passenger was airlifted to a local hospital and four others were transported to area hospitals by ambulance. The Texas Department of Public Safety is now in charge of the investigation.