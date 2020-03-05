The Laredo police department together with border patrol, arrest three people in connection to a human smuggling investigation.

Officials arrived at a home located on Zaragoza street and saw two suspects flee the scene yelling at each other to hide a weapon. Officers were able to detain 29-year-old Juan Sergio Martinez and 18-year-old Jose Joel Gonzalez. Police found a clear plastic bag with a white rock substance. Inside, police detained 52-year-old Irma Garcia who had a tin can containing the alledged narcotic, officers also seized 6,600 dollars and a handgun. All three suspects were taken to the Webb County jail.

This case remains under investigation.