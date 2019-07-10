Today was the fifth day of testimony in Feliciano Avalos’ trial. He is accused of fatally stabbing 32-year-old Julio Cesar Villareal in April 2018. Bodycam footage from the day of the incident was presented in court.

Pharr Police officers who responded to the scene took the stand today, during their testimony they mentioned their previous encounters with Avalos.

On April 22, 2018, Calvillo was the first officer to arrive at the scene. On his body cam footage, you can see Avalos laying on the ground as the officer approaches him. A conversation with the neighbor who was showing him her surveillance video was also captured on tape. In the video, you can hear Calvillo telling an investigator that Villarreal attacked Avalos.

Avalos pleaded not guilty and is claiming self-defense

Officer Hernandez was the second official to arrive at the scene. During his testimony, he mentioned Avalos had told him about a back injury. During questioning, the defense asked the witness if it was possible for someone to later feel pain after receiving an injury, to which he replied, “yes.”

Hernandez transported Avalos to the hospital. He was released that same night after being checked by medical officials.

The trial is scheduled to continue tomorrow. We will keep you informed on this case.