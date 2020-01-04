Pharr, Texas– Residents are taking action by starting a petition to request street and lighting improvements. This comes after the loss of one of their neighbors and a hit-and-run accident.

This petition has the number of signatures required for the city of Pharr to install speed bumps and street lighting in colonias in Las Milpas.

A neighborhood in Pharr is in mourning after the tragic death of one of the residents, and now this community is asking that security measures being put in place. Though they feel their voice isn’t being heard.

“You can tell them. And they will tell you that they will just patrol the area. Why even ask them for anything. It’s not until there’s an accident, then maybe it’s when they’ll start.”

Despite feeling hopeless, they refuse to just stand by with arms crossed and they already have 31 signatures to support their petition.

“My wife and I signed it because it will be to our benefit.”

The city speed cushion application states that 67% of households on the street must support the installation of speed bumps. This morning, community organizers fulfilled and submitted the request.

”It’s about time they do something,”

These petitioners say that they reached out to city officials who claimed to have a response within a month. This initiative was started after the death of Juan Carlos Garcia, a victim of a hit-and-run along Decker road on new year’s day.

Fox News South Texas reached out to the city but we have yet to receive a response regarding this matter. Residents of the Colonia Las Milpas stated that there is power in unity and will continue to fight for improvements to prevent future tragedies from happening in their area.

