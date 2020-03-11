Peter Uvalle Sentenced To 35 Years

Pharr, Texas– A sentence has been reached for an Alamo man found guilty of killing Jonathan Alcala in December 2017.

Peter Uvalle was sentenced to 35 years in prison and ordered to pay a $5000 fine. He was found guilty by a jury of murder after a few hours of deliberation Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded to a call of shots fired on the 800 block of West Coyote Trail in Pharr in December of 2017. Investigators found Alcala with a gunshot wound from an apparent drug deal gone wrong.

