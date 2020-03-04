Sullivan City, Texas– Police Officers on the look-out for this person.

Officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on a black Chevy Camaro for a traffic violation on Wednesday, March 4th early in the morning. The suspect is approximately 5’5- 5’6, 130lbs, early to mid-twenties, has a full sleeve of tattoos on right arm.

If you have any information on this individual, please contact the Sullivan City Police department at (956)485-9208 or the TIPS line at (956) 485-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.