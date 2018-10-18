Person Of Interest Wanted In Connection To Murder Case

The Texas Department of Public Safety needs your help in locating a man in connection to a murder case.

State authorities have released a picture of a person of interest. This subject was captured driving a vehicle with license plates JFW2562, which belongs to the victim, William Costello. The 71-year-old disappeared in August, his body was later found in Willacy County. If you recognize the individual or have any information that can help authorities, call (956) 565-7651 or (956) 565-7600. Your call can be made anonymous.