Person Of Interest Wanted In Connection To Murder Case

The Texas Department of Public Safety needs your help in locating a man in connection to a murder case.

State authorities have released a picture of a person of interest. This subject was captured driving a vehicle with license plates JFW2562, which belongs to the victim, William Costello. The 71-year-old disappeared in August, his body was later found in Willacy County.  If you recognize the individual or have any information that can help authorities, call (956) 565-7651 or (956) 565-7600. Your call can be made anonymous.

Related Post

Bus Crash Victims Remembered, First Responder Reca...
Tiger Cub Rescued After Being Left In Duffel Bag
Authorities Identify Man Found Dead near Mercedes
Barricaded Himself Inside Brownsville Home, Now Fa...