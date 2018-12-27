Person Of Interest Wanted In Auto Theft Investigation

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a suspect.

The man is a person of interest in an auto theft investigation. The stolen vehicle he is in is a white 2015 Dodge Ram with Texas license plates LDV4926. The pickup truck was taken from the city of Mercedes and was last seen being crossed to Mexico through the Brownsville-Los Indios international bridge. If you have any information regarding this case, you can make an anonymous call to 668-TIPS.