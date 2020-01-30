Hidalgo County– Authorities are on the lookout for a person of interest. The incident was reported to the sheriff’s office on December 26th in Santa Rosa.

This person is a hispanic male with a gray shirt and blue jeans. He was seen being dropped off by a blue Ford F150 with the license plates MTG 1319 which is registered to Jorge Rodriguez.

A 1989 extended cab Chevrolet Silverado was taken by the suspect.

If you recognize him or the vehicle you can contact the sheriff’s office at number is +956 383-8114.