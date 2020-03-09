Elsa, Texas– The former director of parks and recreation has been arrested by authorities.

According to the Elsa police department, they received a report of a possible ‘indecency with a child’ incident that took place on Tuesday. They state that the 14-year-old that was involved identified the suspect as Lewis Segura. Segura, at the time of the alleged incident, was a director of parks and recreation. He resigned on Wednesday before the department was alerted to this crime. Segura turned himself in on Friday and was charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact.

He was given a $50,000 bond.



Parks and Recreation Director Arrested for Indecency With a Child

indecency with a child