A jury found 33-year-old Fabian Paredes guilty of murder in the death of Joshua David Sanchez.

On October 9, 2017, Paredes was involved in a road rage incident where he shot and killed 27-year-old Joshua David Sanchez near the Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg.

Paredes’ lawyer, Terry Canales says his client did not know he shot at Sanchez since he meant to fire a warning shot and acted out of fear during the altercation.

“We don’t argue with what the jury found we believe there was plenty of reasonable doubt and we are requesting a bond regarding him meanwhile we wait for the psi report which is the presentence investigation that does an investigation about the defendant so the judge can take into account all the aspects of the defendants life and give a just sentence”

Canales adds they are asking for the defendant to be placed on bond so he can be with his wife who is battling a disease.

Once the verdict was reached Paredes was escorted by hidalgo county sheriff deputies where he was then taken to be placed under custody

Paredes’ bond hearing is scheduled for Monday. Count on us to keep you informed on this case reporting for fox news south texas daisy Espinoza