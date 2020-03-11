For the first time in 11 years, the world health organization has declared a pandemic as a top us health official calls for “All hands on deck” to fight coronavirus.

According to the center for disease control, 938 cases of the disease have been reported in the u.S.

There has been a total of 29 deaths due to this respiratory illness in the u.S…Although there are still no confirmed cases of the disease in the Rio Grande valley or Laredo, there are 15 reported cases in Texas, 14 of those in the Houston area

President Trump addressed the nation over the coronavirus. The commander and chief suspended all travel from Europe to the u.S for the next 30 days. This does not include the united kingdom This is expected to take effect on Friday night at midnight. Additionally, he has waived all copays for insurance companies in regards to the COVID-19 tests.

+++

The Houston livestock show and rodeo has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The grounds at the NRG Park have been closed as of this afternoon. The rodeo was scheduled to run through March 22nd. The president of the rodeo says officials are working to develop a refund process for ticket holders.

+++

South Padre Island will continue spring break operations amid growing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, city officials say that the events on the island are different from those at south by southwest due to the fact that its visitors are students from other states and local Rio grande valley residents, not tourists from different countries. City officials states they are diligently reviewing all information concerning the covid-19 virus and its risk and place the health and safety of the citizens as their top priority.

+++

After texas a&m revealed they would delay classes for two days after spring break, TAMIU assures the community they will remain with their normal schedule. In a statement, TAMIU says they will observe spring break next week and has no plans to extend their return date. Students are scheduled to return on March 23. TAMIU officials say they continue to maintain their facilities and are in communication with the CDC and the City of Laredo health department regarding any additional precautions or actions that should be considered.