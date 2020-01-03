Palmview, Texas– Authorities have identified the man who was hit and killed by a vehicle last night.

DPS says 46-year-old Ronald Joseph Barker was pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of mile 9 and La Homa road around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect. They were driving a dark-colored four-door vehicle that was pulling a utility trailer. They’re also urging the public to be more cautious near traffic.

“Make sure that if you’re walking on roadways, to stay off the roadways. Try to stay off the roadways as much as possible. Stay on the grassy area or shoulders, you don’t want to be on the roadway.” Christopher Olivarez – DPS Lieutenant

Anyone with information regarding this fatal crash is being asked to report it by calling the DPS Hotline at 1-800-252-8477.

