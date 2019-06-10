Palmview, Texas — Authorities in Hidalgo County are on the search for two suspects that could be involved in a shooting.

The Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance call at “El General” bar in Palmview. According to reports, three people were involved in an altercation where several gunshots were fired.

“Who advised that she had been in an argument with two individuals who became aggressive with her. Once that argument continued these individuals were confronted by one of the patrons who was also unfortunately assaulted in that incident.”

One person was injured after they were struck with an object. The two suspects fled on foot and were lost in a brush area after a chase by deputies and DPS.

If you have information on this incident, contact authorities at (956) 668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars..