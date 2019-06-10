Laredo, Texas — A single-vehicle rollover left one man in critical condition and one woman dead over the weekend.

On Sunday at about 6:48 in the morning, Laredo Police arrived at the 9000 block of U.S. Highway 83 where they found a red Chevy Impala and two passengers.

“One of the occupants of the vehicle identified as 22-year-old Juan Garcia was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the other occupant identified as a female was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The Laredo Fire Department said the female is about 23-years-old. Her identity has not been released pending the notification of family members. She sustained a head injury and was executed about 20 yards from the vehicle. border patrol performed CPR but she had no signs of life. Garcia was identified as the driver of the vehicle. He was suffering from pain on his left arm.

Officers continue investigating what could have caused this accident.

“It’s unknown at this moment if its either due to high rate of speed, distraction inside the vehicle or of the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the accident.”

This is the second rollover reported. On Friday, 30-year-old Juan Manuel Ortiz was transferred to a hospital in San Antonio after being involved in what appears to be a single-vehicle accident by the area of Cuatro Vientos and Lomas Del Sur. Laredo Police are reminding the community once again to be careful when driving.

“Once again the department wants to stress to the community of Laredo that you all use the seatbelts when inside a motor vehicle either as a driver or a passenger and especially on children making sure that you use the appropriate child safety seats because in an accident these seatbelts can prevent a tragic accident.”

Both accidents remain under investigation. Authorities continue patrolling the streets of Laredo to make sure everyone is wearing their seatbelt and driving the speed limit.