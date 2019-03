One person is arrested during a recent drug raid conducted by the Laredo Police Department.



Stephanie Amaya is facing charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. This, after a search warrant was executed at the 2200 block of San Eduardo Avenue investigating the potential distribution of narcotics.



Inside the residence, officers found bags containing marijuana and five THC cartridges. Amaya remains at the Webb County Jail with a bond remaining to be set.